Kurdziel & Linder

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted JAMES KURDZIEL to PD of Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO and to the newly created position of VP/Classic Rock and Alternative for the company, replacing TROY HANSON, who exited at the end of APRIL (NET NEWS 4/28). KURDZIEL was previously PD of Classic Rock KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS and was promoted a year ago to CUMULUS VP/Classic Rock. Prior to moving to KQRS in 2020, KURDZIEL spent 20 years at CUMULUS Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO.

Concurrently, CUMULUS has appointed Classic Hits WLS-F/CHICAGO PD WADE LINDER as PD for KQRS; He will continue to handle Special Projects for the CUMULUS Corporate Programming team. LINDER previously spent nearly two decades programming sister Active Rock KXXR (93X)/MINNEAPOLIS.

CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS said, "In our careers, we may never again hit upon the perfect alignment of circumstances which made this deal possible. CHICAGO AND MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL have always generously shared people and ideas. We believe we've landed the ideal combination of star programmers to ensure the ongoing success of these stations."

"One of the benefits of having great talent throughout CUMULUS is that when multi-market opportunities like this come up, we create a win-win-win situation," added CUMULUS CHICAGO VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN. "Having an experienced talent like JAMES KURDZIEL take over the reins of Q101 couldn’t happen at a better time and the entire staff in CHICAGO will benefit from his leadership and expertise. While WLS-FM will miss WADE’s knowledge and total professionalism, he gets to go back home and stay within the CUMULUS family."

« back to Net News