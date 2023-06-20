Subscription Options

VOX MEDIA's true crime podcast "CRIMINAL" is spawning its own paid subscription version. "CRIMINAL PLUS" will offer subscribers to a $50/year tier bonus content, exclusive merchandise, ad-free episodes, and more engagement with hosts PHOEBE JUDGE and LAUREN SPOHRER. A $79/year premium tier will add a quarterly virtual event, free and discounted merchandise, and other benefits. The products will go on sale FRIDAY (6/23).

“After 10 years we are very excited about this next step for CRIMINAL,” said JUDGE and SPOHRER in a press release joint statement. “Our aim with CRIMINAL PLUS is to give subscribers and fans an inside look at how CRIMINAL gets made.”

“At the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, we’re always exploring opportunities to expand our podcast franchises through new products and revenue streams,” said VOX MEDIA SVP/GM for Audio and Digital Video RAY CHAO. “We’re excited to announce this latest expansion for CRIMINAL, one of the most listened-to podcasts, and offer the show’s fans even more from their favorite show.”

“CRIMINAL listeners have been asking for an ad-free experience, and we’re excited to pair that with new exclusive content and virtual experiences with the launch of CRIMINAL PLUS,” said SVP/Consumer Revenue PRIYANKA ARYA. “By bringing additional content and offerings to our audiences, our goal is to build even deeper connections with our most loyal audiences.”

