Resources For Christian Radio

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS is partnering with LIBERTY UNIVERSITY to help provide Christian music radio professionals with tools and resources. There'll be access to resources from LIBERTY that addresses some of the most relevant topics on listeners’ minds and next steps to go deeper across platforms.



CMB Executive Director MICHELLE YOUNKMAN said, “We are thrilled about our new partnership with LIBERTY UNIVERSITY. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as we continue to make education a priority. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage the unique strengths and resources of LIBERTY to enhance the reach and impact of Christian music radio. Their esteemed reputation and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our shared vision of reaching more people for CHRIST. We look forward to the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”



LIBERTY UNIVERSITY EVP of Enrollment Management and Marketing Ron Kennedy added, “LIBERTY UNIVERSITY is excited to partner with CMB and support those within the Christian radio industry. Our goal is to help prepare radio professionals as they impact the world for CHRIST. We aim to come alongside CMB members and their listeners and help them meet personal career and educational goals while equipping them for their future. With affordable and flexible education options, LIBERTY UNIVERSITY’s 100% online courses, expert faculty, and carefully crafted curriculum make it possible to receive the best in higher education without compromising core beliefs. We look forward to our association with CMB and working together to further the gospel of CHRIST.”



More information about this partnership, including access to a new radio resources page provided by LIBERTY UNIVERSITY, will be available later this month.

