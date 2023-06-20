Radio For The Blind And Handicapped

They knew they had an issue when the signal for RADIO FOR THE BLIND AND HANDICAPPED Non-Commercial WRBH/NEW ORLEANS started to weaken and fade by the day. The volunteer station that reads newspapers, magazines, books and interviews on the air 24-hours daily for the blind and handicapped did not know what was causing the issue.

An engineer climbed the station’s 450-foot radio tower, and near the very top found the reason why – a bullet had ripped through a transmission line. The station estimates the cost to make repairs will be approximately $237,000, money the station that survives on grants, donations, and volunteers does not have.

WRBH Executive Director NATALIA GONZALEZ told TEGNA INC. WWL-TV/NEW ORLEANS that for now, “WRBH switched to a little cell tower on the station's MAGAZINE STREET property, but that signal barely covers ORLEANS PARISH (a broadcast radius of about 10 miles), whereas before, the content was reaching listeners for 90 miles in every direction from its CHALMETTE tower.”

To help WRBH, click here.

