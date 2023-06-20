Post-Carton Lineup Shuffle Confirmed

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK has made it official and is moving midday co-host TIKI BARBER into the afternoon co-host slot alongside EVAN ROBERTS being vacated by CRAIG CARTON and is moving late night host SAL LICATA into BARBER's present midday slot next to BRANDON TIERNEY. Afternoon producer CHRIS MCMONIGLE will take LICATA's place in the overnight slot, while CBS SPORTS RADIO "THE D.A. SHOW" producer SHAUN MORASH will join BARBER and ROBERTS as a producer and on-air contributor alongside Exec. Producer TOMMY LUGAUER. The changes will take effect JULY 24th.

“The new lineup card of WFAN continues to exemplify the station’s extraordinary depth of talent with all-star veterans and next-generation voices,” said Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “This roster, with the additions of TIKI to afternoons and SAL to middays and including the market-leading ‘BOOMER & GIO’ morning show, will continue WFAN’s now nearly 40-year dominance of the sports conversation in NEW YORK.”

