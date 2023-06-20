Vargas (Photo: Getty Images for AWMF)

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION held its 48th annual GRACIE AWARDS LUNCHEON at CIPRIANI 42nd STREET in NEW YORK CITY YESTERDAY (6/20). Host ELIZABETH VARGAS led the program alongside presenters JUDI FRANCO, SARA HAINES, SHIMA OLIAEE and BRIGITTE QUINN.

AWMF Board Chair and HALLMARK MEDIA Chief Communications Officer ANNIE HOWELL opened the luncheon by acknowledging "the celebration of local and student winners and honoring those telling stories that impact each of us in our communities," represented by the GRACIES.

Host VARGAS added, “We all know, the connection to our local communities happens through local television and radio…breaking news, keeping us informed, uplifting moments and understanding how we are all interconnected happens with those of you in this room… appreciate the storytellers in your life, at the local level and nationally.”

GRACIES co-chair, McVAY MEDIA CONSULTING President MIKE McVAY introduced CURB RECORDS recording artist HARPER GRACE, who performed "Sparkle" and "Oh Say Can You See."

ABC'S THE VIEW's SARA HAINES gave credit to the AWM FOUNDATION for "filling an important need in the industry to give scholarships and offering programming focused on women in the industry," before noting how she surprised FATIMA MOIEN with her GRACIE AWARD show live on TV last MARCH.

WCBS Newsline managing editor BRIGITTE QUINN supported public radio. "Non-commercial local radio programming shares a mission to inform, increase understanding of the world, enrich the experience of everyday life and inspire…I can certainly appreciate the important work these honorees are doing!”



The NATIONAL GRACIE AWARD honorees were recognized at the GRACIES GALA, MAY 23rd, at THE BEVERLY WILSHIRE in BEVERLY HILLS. Again, a full list of recipients may be found on the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA website.

