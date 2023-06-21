Sold

JFLIV, LLC/COVENANT COMMUNICATIONS is selling WLEJ-F/PLEASANT GAP, PA to SABATINO CUPELLI's SKYWAVE BROADCASTING INC. for $325,000 ($50,000 cash, $275,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, M & R BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Southern Gospel WEKT-A/ELKTON, KY to HAM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. for $70,500.

And VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling the construction permit for noncommercial KADE/LAKE GEORGE, CO to EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC. (KTLF RADIO NETWORK) for $15,000.

