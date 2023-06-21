-
Sold: Pennsylvania FM, Kentucky AM
by Perry Michael Simon
June 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM (PT)
JFLIV, LLC/COVENANT COMMUNICATIONS is selling WLEJ-F/PLEASANT GAP, PA to SABATINO CUPELLI's SKYWAVE BROADCASTING INC. for $325,000 ($50,000 cash, $275,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.
In other filings with the FCC, M & R BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Southern Gospel WEKT-A/ELKTON, KY to HAM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. for $70,500.
And VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling the construction permit for noncommercial KADE/LAKE GEORGE, CO to EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC. (KTLF RADIO NETWORK) for $15,000.