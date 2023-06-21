Roth (Photo: Jeff Singer)

SIRIUSXM Communications Dir. JASON ROTH has joined WASSERMAN MUSIC as VP/Communications. ROTH's resume includes senior communications roles at SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, APPLE, HP, and CAPITOL RECORDS and music writing appearing at NPR MUSIC, SPIN, CARIETY, and the CHICAGO TRIBUNE.

CMO LORI BETH FELDMAN said, “JASON’s breadth of communications experience with music-related brands, technology, and artists will be invaluable for the strategic development and messaging of WASSERMAN MUSIC’s growth on a global scale. He is a tremendous addition to our company and culture - we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

« see more Net News