Lineup Announced

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KNCI (NEW COUNTRY 105.1)/SACRAMENTO has announced the lineup for its COUNTRY IN THE PARK 2, happening SEPTEMBER 9th at HEART HEALTH PARK. COLE SWINDELL, CHRIS JANSON, DYLAN SCOTT, MATT STELL, KASSI ASHTON and DALTON DOVER are set to perform.

The inaugural COUNTRY IN THE PARK took place in MAY, and attracted more than 30,000 attendees (NET NEWS 5/8). KNCI books and produces its own music festivals and events.

BONNEVILLE SACRAMENTO GROUP Dir./Programming CHAD RUFER said, “Our goal is to make our community an even better place to live. That’s why when we put on our shows, we strive to make ticket prices affordable so families can come out together and enjoy a day of live music and fun.”

« see more Net News