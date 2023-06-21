WMMR Helped Save More Lives

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA's PRESTON & STEVE morning show collected 1169 units of blood last FRIDAY, JUNE 16th during the 18th annual "I Bleed For PRESTON & STEVE" Blood Drive to benefit The AMERICAN RED CROSS.

This year’s collection surpassed last year’s total by 210 pints and marks the first time the event eclipsed 1,000 donations since 2019 (before the pandemic). 123 of the attendees that participated were first time blood donors.

PRESTON & STEVE SHOW members and WMMR personalities PIERRE ROBERT and BRENT PORCHE made appearances throughout the day to greet and thank donors, while Nighttime DJ JACKY BAM BAM stayed up all night into the morning to lend a helping hand.

Participants received the latest PRESTON & STEVE t-shirt as well as a collectible tote bag courtesy of Window Nation.

« see more Net News