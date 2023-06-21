Davis

Independent record label, distributor, and publisher, EMPIRE has promoted TINA DAVIS to President. She had been SVP/A&R and will continue to lead EMPIRE's A&R team.

DAVIS commented, "As a BAY AREA native, I am honored to continue to build out the culture of EMPIRE and shape the future talent that we partner with in years to come. The EMPIRE team embodies what it means to champion artist development and advocate for artist control and creativity."

EMPIRE CEO/founder GHAZI added, "TINA has been instrumental in the overall growth of EMPIRE since joining the team in 2018. With her experience, she has a unique understanding of the creative journey of our artists. Working closely with TINA and seeing the continued growth of our team makes this extremely rewarding and there couldn't have been a better person for the role."

Prior to joining EMPIRE, DAVIS had over two decades worth of experience in her career. She was the first woman to lead the A&R Department at DEF JAM RECORDINGS for over 10 years during their run with artists such as JAY-Z, DMX, METHOD MAN and more.

