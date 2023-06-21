Curran

COVINGTON, KY-based DMR/INTERACTIVE announced that ANDREW CURRAN will take over as CEO, starting JULY 1st. CURRAN, who has served as Pres./COO for DMR/INTERACTIVE since 2013, will succeed TRIPP ELDREDGE, who remains as Chairman.

CURRAN said, “I bought a radio with my First Communion money in 1986 and I’ve been preparing for this opportunity ever since. I’ve been here for 20 years and I’m just getting started. We have an incredible team, we work with great clients and I’m ready to go.”



DMR/INTERACTIVE VP/Marketing Strategy TONY BANNON said, “Since CATHERINE JUNG launched our first campaign, we have been helping clients build relationships with the heavy listeners who matter most. As technology accelerates and audiences engage with content across multiple platforms, this philosophy becomes even more important and ANDREW keeps us focused.”

