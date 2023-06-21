JJ Jeffries

RESULTS RADIO has hired JJ JEFFRIES as Operations Manager for its four-station cluster in CHICO, CA, including Adult Hits KBQB (92.7 BOB-FM), Top 40 KCEZ (POWER 102.1), Active Rock KRQR (106.7 Z-ROCK) and Classic Rock KTHU (THUNDER 100.7).

JEFFRIES will also serve as PD for Z-ROCK, succeeding PAUL BORIS, who passed away suddenly in MAY. KTHU and the company’s KHRD/REDDING, CA continue to be led by Classic Rock Format Captain MARK ZANDER.

JEFFRIES begins JULY 24th, reporting to SVP Strategic Development DAVE SHAKES and recently named CHICO Market Manager ROCKY COSGROVE (NET NEWS 4/24).

JEFFRIES has been VP/Programming for the RIVIERA BROADCAST GROUP in PHOENIX and independent consultant for Rock, AC, Alternative, and Classic Hits formats. He was PD of KUPD PHOENIX from 1995 to 2005. He's also served as an OM in MONTEREY, CA, PD in ST. CLOUD, MN and PALM SPRINGS, CA, and air talent for several stations in MINNEAPOLIS, MN.

SHAKES commented: “JJ impressed us with his listening insights, thoughts on coaching and leadership, audience development, and ideas to lead our amazing Z-ROCK. He’s multi-talented. ROCKY and I are excited about the fun ahead for our talented and driven CHICO cluster programming team."

Added JEFFRIES, “I am grateful for this opportunity! From the very start, I liked my conversations with the team of DAVE, ROCKY and JACK. Working with their rich experience and knowledge of the radio business will be of great benefit to me. RESULTS RADIO is a well-run group and a great fit for my skill set. I am excited to get started.”

JEFFRIES may be reached at programmerpro@yahoo.com.

