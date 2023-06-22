Lineup Announced

LUKE BRYAN has announced the return of CRASH MY PLAYA, the 10th year of his annual concert vacation, taking place JANUARY 17th - 20th, 2024 at MOON PALACE CANCÚN in MEXICO. The four nights of Country music on a private stretch of beach will include performances by headliners BRYAN (two nights), JELLY ROLL and JON PARDI, with a performance by BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and the return of DUSTIN LYNCH’s all-day pool party. The full lineup of artists, parties, activities and local adventures will be announced soon.

BRYAN said, “The lineup this year has me fired up. Everyone knows I love to have a good time, and I know these artists feel the same. There is nothing I love more than seeing all my friends in front of the stage as well as on the stage having the time of their lives, and that is what CRASH MY PLAYA brings."

All-inclusive CRASH MY PLAYA 2024 event packages will go on sale to the public at 1p (ET) on THURSDAY, JUNE 29th. Pre-sales begin at 12p and 2p (ET) on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28th. Click here for more information.

