Sold

CRC MEDIA WEST, LLC is selling KXPS-A/THOUSAND PALMS, CA and KPSF-A/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA to NORMAN QUINTERO's TELEAMERICA TELEVISION NETWORK CORP. for $125,000.

In other filings with the FCC, EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS, L.P. is selling Top 40 WAIV/CAPE MAY, NJ to MIGHTY VOICE BROADCASTING for $120,000.

And COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. is selling K203BO/MENA, AR to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $4,000.

In addition, the FCC has proposed a $2,500 fine against SUMARRASE, INC. for operating low power WSGD-LP/LEHIGH ACRES, FL with a two-bay antenna rather than the authorized one-bay antenna. At the same time, the Commission rejected SUMARRASE's petition for reconsideration of the grant of a license application for the station that complained about WSGD-LP's interference, FORT MYERS BROADCASTING CO.'s W239CL/GOLDEN GATE, FL.

