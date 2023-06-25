Billy The Kidd Wakes Up Dallas

Bright and early this morning at 6a (CT), iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (MIX 102.9)/DALLAS debuted market legend BILLY THE KIDD as its new morning personality. KDMX recently rebranded as MIX 102.9 – FROM THE 2000’S TO TODAY (NET NEWS 6/9).

And, BILLY welcomes co-host CANDICE LOPEZ who originally spent time on MIX 102.9.

A market star, BILLY had spent almost 19 years as an air talent at sister Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS-FM) beginning in 2004 and departed the station at the end of FEBRUARY for a new, as yet-to-be-announced post within iHEARTMEDIA.

Last week, KDMX was teasing BILLY’s debut on FACEBOOK!

And now we know the rest of the story! Listen to BILLY and CANDACE, here.

