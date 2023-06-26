A Winning Evening

The 2023 BET AWARDS were held last night (6/25) at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. Due to the TV and film writers’ strike, there wasn’t a host for the evenings. Without a script, various celebrities cued honorees and performers to the stage.

The event was broadcast live on BET, BET+, and PARAMOUNT. The annual show coincides with BLACK MUSIC MONTH and honors Black achievements in entertainment, music, television, movies, and sports. This year’s show celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop.

In addition to all the winners, highlights included BUSTA RHYMES being honored with the BET LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD presented by MARLON WAYANS and SWIZZ BEATZ; PATTI LABELLE doing a tribute to the memory of the recently departed TINA TURNER; and the numerous musical moments depicting 50 years of Hip-Hop.

Some of the other performances for the evening included COCO JONES, GLORILLA, DOECHII, COI LERAY, LIL UZI VERT, BIA, 69 BOYZ, BIG DADDY KANE, D-NICE, ERICK SERMON, ICE SPICE, JA RULE, RED MAN, REMY MA, LOLA BROOKE, SOULJA BOY, OFFSET, and many others.

This Year's Winners:

Album of the Year: Tie -BEYONCÉ "Renaissance" & SZA "SOS"

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop artist: Tie -CHRIS BROWN/USHER

Best New Artist: COCO JONES

Best Group: DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: LATTO

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: KENDRICK LAMAR

Best International Act: BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

Viewers Choice International: LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

BET Her Award: BEYONCÉ "Break My Soul"

Best Collaboration: FUTURE ft. DRAKE, TEMS -“Essence”

Video of the Year: “Kill Bill" SZA

Video Dir. Of the Year: TEYANA TAYLOR

Dr. BOBBY JONES Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -MAVERICK CITY MUSIC and KIRK FRANKLIN -"Bless Me"

For the complete list of nominees, winners, and performances, click here.

