BET 2023 Award Winners Include Drake, Latto, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, SZA, & Kendrick Lamar
by Sam Weaver
June 26, 2023 at 4:46 AM (PT)
The 2023 BET AWARDS were held last night (6/25) at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. Due to the TV and film writers’ strike, there wasn’t a host for the evenings. Without a script, various celebrities cued honorees and performers to the stage.
The event was broadcast live on BET, BET+, and PARAMOUNT. The annual show coincides with BLACK MUSIC MONTH and honors Black achievements in entertainment, music, television, movies, and sports. This year’s show celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop.
In addition to all the winners, highlights included BUSTA RHYMES being honored with the BET LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD presented by MARLON WAYANS and SWIZZ BEATZ; PATTI LABELLE doing a tribute to the memory of the recently departed TINA TURNER; and the numerous musical moments depicting 50 years of Hip-Hop.
Some of the other performances for the evening included COCO JONES, GLORILLA, DOECHII, COI LERAY, LIL UZI VERT, BIA, 69 BOYZ, BIG DADDY KANE, D-NICE, ERICK SERMON, ICE SPICE, JA RULE, RED MAN, REMY MA, LOLA BROOKE, SOULJA BOY, OFFSET, and many others.
This Year's Winners:
- Album of the Year: Tie -BEYONCÉ "Renaissance" & SZA "SOS"
- Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA
- Best Male R&B/Pop artist: Tie -CHRIS BROWN/USHER
- Best New Artist: COCO JONES
- Best Group: DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE
- Best Female Hip Hop Artist: LATTO
- Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: KENDRICK LAMAR
- Best International Act: BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
- Viewers Choice International: LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
- BET Her Award: BEYONCÉ "Break My Soul"
- Best Collaboration: FUTURE ft. DRAKE, TEMS -“Essence”
- Video of the Year: “Kill Bill" SZA
- Video Dir. Of the Year: TEYANA TAYLOR
- Dr. BOBBY JONES Best Gospel/Inspirational Award -MAVERICK CITY MUSIC and KIRK FRANKLIN -"Bless Me"
