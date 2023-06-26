June 27-29

COUNTRY FEST 2023 in CADOTT, WI closed out this year's event with an announcement of some of the acts already booked for 2024. The JUNE 27-29, 2024, festival will feature ERIC CHURCH, KEITH URBAN, and JAKE OWEN.

Festival promoter and GM WADE ASHER said, "ERIC CHURCH is one of the biggest acts in the genre, with an unmatched stage presence in country music. We are jacked to have him back. And KEITH URBAN, another massively talented artist, hasn’t graced these grounds since 2015. He always leaves everything on the stage, and the way he brings it night after night is mind-blowing. And JAKE OWEN, we know a lot of fans were bummed to hear he couldn’t make 2023’s festival, so we were determined to follow through on our promise to bring him back in 2024. JAKE is a staple here; our fans just can’t get enough of him. His show is always on point. All in all, another great year is in the works!"

Fans attending this year's festival will have first shot at 2024 VIP and reserved lawn tickets starting SATURDAY, JUNE 24, at 11a (CT). Any remaining tickets will be available at COUNTRYFEST.com on TUESDAY, JUNE 27, at 10a. (CT). Festival organizers will release the full lineup in the fall, and general admission tickets and camping will go on sale at that time.

