Brooks

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Active Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND, NY has added AIMEE BROOKS for middays, taking over weekdays from 11a-2p effective immediately. BROOKS was most recently doing nights for BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT.

WWSK PD ROB RUSH said, “This is a big win for THE SHARK. AIMEE lives and breathes the rock culture and I know our audience will love her passion and genuine appreciation for music during the workday.”

BROOKS said, “I am beyond excited to join the team at 94.3 THE SHARK!” I want to thank PATRICK SHEA and ROB RUSH for bringing me on board. I’ve been grinning ear to ear for the past week. I’m looking forward to spending middays on LONG ISLAND!”

Besides her time at WRIF, BROOKS spent 17 years rocking at Rock WIOT (ROCK 104.7)/TOLEDO, OH and multiple markets around the country.

« see more Net News