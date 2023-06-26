Lynn

BRADFORD MEDIA GROUP's Urban KHTE (96.5 THE BOX)/Little Rock, AR, has welcomed ALLY LYNN back to the station, this time for middays. When she exited a couple of years ago, she held the afternoon slot. Most recently, LYNN voice tracked weekends at SUMMITMEDIA Urban WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM, AL and middays for TOWNSQUARE Urban WALJ (105.1 THE BLOCK)/TUSCALOOSA, AL.

LYNN told ALL ACCESS, "I'm so happy to be back where it all started for me. The love I get from my city is so special. It’s literally about to be the biggest daytime party every day.”

GM AL BRADFORD added, “ALLY is an amazing talent. Her return to radio and our station will be wonderful for CENTRAL ARKANSAS. She will be #1 in the Mid-Day.”

PD JAMAL QUARLES commented, “We’re ecstatic about adding her star power and hometown charm to our lineup.”

Her resume includes middays for RADIO ONE WGPR/DETROIT & Entertainment Correspondent for TV’s FOX5/ATLANTA & FOX 46/CHARLOTTE, NC.

