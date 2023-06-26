New CEO At Opry Entertainment Group

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. has appointed PATRICK MOORE, a former member of its Board of Directors, to the role of CEO of its OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (OEG) division. OEG includes music brands such as WSM-A/NASHVILLE, the GRAND OLE OPRY, the OLE RED bar and restaurant chain, ACL LIVE AT MOODY THEATER in AUSTIN, and a stake in lifestyle television network CIRCLE, the latter in partnership with GRAY TELEVISION.

MOORE most recently was EVP/NORTH AMERICA Retail for children's clothing brand CARTER'S. Before that, he was Chief Strategy Officer at YP HOLDINGS for four years. He also spent 12 years at consulting firm McKINSEY & COMPANY as a Partner in its Digital and Consumer practice. MOORE joined RYMAN’s Board of Directors in 2015 and served until YESTERDAY (6/25).

MARK FIORAVANTI, Pres./CEO of RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, said, "PATRICK is a capable leader who has a deep understanding of our core values, our unique position in the industry and the tremendous opportunity we have to grow OEG. With this knowledge and his executive skillset, he is ideally suited to lead OEG at this exciting time.

He added, "PATRICK's addition to the OEG team is the next step in our long-term strategic plan to grow OEG. PATRICK will spend much of his time working with our partners at NBCUNIVERSAL and ATAIROS to implement the long-term strategy for reaching new audiences and connecting Country music lovers worldwide to our one-of-a-kind assets.”

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Executive Chairman COLIN REED added, "PATRICK has demonstrated through his service on our Board that he has great respect for and understanding of our brands, and that he embraces the tremendous responsibility we have to protect and preserve these assets for future generations. I have confidence that he will keep our stewardship commitment top of mind as he works with the team to grow the business.”

