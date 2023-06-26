Travis, Sexton

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KELO-A-K288CN-KELQ/SIOUX FALLS, SD has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW" to replace WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO for 11a-2p (CT), beginning JULY 3rd.

“We believe KELO’s listeners will really enjoy engaging with CLAY and BUCK. Their values represent the common sense, principled values found here on the GREAT PLAINS,” said Brand Manager and morning host GREG BELFRAGE. “CLAY and BUCK will allow people throughout the SIOUX EMPIRE to hear the news and talk about it as it happens.”

