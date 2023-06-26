AdLarge Labs Launches

ADLARGE LABS, a digital accelerator program to market, monetize, and maximize opportunities for podcast creators, has just been launched. The program offers partners a full suite of marketing tools to grow their podcasts, and expand the reach of their voices and engagement.

The LABS team works hands on with podcast creators to develop custom strategies and content, including working with additional partners; including FLIGHTPATH, PODROLL, BAROMETER and YOUTUBE, among others.

Commented ADLARGE Head Of Podcast Growth & Strategy MATT TURCK, “The LABS team supports creators and networks to bring their podcasts to new audiences by expanding into new platforms, including long and short form video. The video marketplace, for many podcast creators, is an untapped revenue stream. This initiative not only builds out influencer brand capabilities but also creates layered advertiser opportunities.”

Added Sounds Profitable founder BRYAN BARLETTA, “ADLARGE is a fantastic example of a team dedicated to expertise in every aspect of the podcast space,. From customer service, to innovation, and especially operational excellence. This initiative is yet another example of that, bolstering their already exceptional offerings to creators, with a strong focus on increasing industry audience and revenue.”

Interested networks and creators can reach out to learn more or join the waitlist at labs@adlarge.com.

