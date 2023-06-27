The End Is Near

SIRIUSXM's STITCHER is discontinuing its app, website, and STITCHER Premium subscription service as of AUGUST 29th, with the app no longer being made available in app stores. While those who already have installed the app will be able to open it, the app will be sending listeners to sister PANDORA's app. Podcast publishers were advised in an email to remove any links to STITCHER pages, and are being encouraged to tell listeners of the change in upcoming episodes of their shows and in show notes, social media posts, and newsletters.

"We thank you for giving us the opportunity over the last decade to offer the best possible podcast listening experience," the email said. "STITCHER, and the podcast ecosystem as a whole, would not be where it is today without creators and networks like yours. We truly appreciate that you chose to distribute your shows on our platform."

