ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime music executive CHARLIE WALK, (Pres. REPUBLIC, EVP COLUMBIA, Pres. EPIC) is the Co-Founder & CEO of ASPEN ARTISTS with creative space and offices in ASPEN, CO, NEW YORK CITY and MEXICO CITY.

The company vision states: ASPEN ARTISTS is a global music media platform that builds and scales iconic superstar artists brands, creates culture shifting content, and disrupts the outdated music industry using the power of authentic storytelling.

We believe the next superstars are already out there, but there is no clear pathway to fame. The breakthrough to stardom lies in stopping the scroll and converting fickle followers into forever fans.

We empower the rising voices of today to become the next cultural icons and superstars of tomorrow.

Toward those goals, ASPEN ARTISTS seeks to:

Identify

Partner

Launch

Accelerate

During his extensive label career, WALK has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world including: JOHN MAYER, BEYONCE, ARIANA GRANDE, THE WEEKEND, POST MALONE, MARIAH CAREY, JENNIFER LOPEZ, ENRIQUE EGLASIAS as well as signing NIPSEY HUSSLE.

Commenting on this new enterprise, WALK told ALL ACCESS, “I’m taking my 30+ years of experience working with some of the biggest stars in world and flipping the script on artist discovery, band creation and brand marketing. We have an in-house creative agency, social media agency and brand development team which will chart the course toward success.

“We are committed to moving culture by signing artists as well as developing and partnering with those artist as well as creating artist brands.”

WALK has assembled a global team of non-traditional media and music executives. There are still openings to be filled. Reach out with questions to powder@aspenartists.com.

