Sold

GERALD EUGENE DAVIS (PIKETON COMMUNICATIONS) is selling Top 40 WXZQ (HITS NOW!)/PIKETON, OH and DAVIS' CRYSTAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION is selling Country WXIZ (100.9 CASH FM) and Southern Gospel WXIC-A-W240DZ/WAVERLY, OH to JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. for $750,000.

In another filing with the FCC, CHARISMA RADIO CORP. is selling W255CR/FRANKLIN, NC to TUGART PROPERTIES, LLC for $1 plus a new transmitter valued at $10,332.75.

