Cash and Leventhal (Photo: Vivian Wang)

Singer/songwriter ROSANNE CASH and producer JOHN LEVENTHAL have been partners in life since 1995, and now, they're also partners in business: The couple, which has 10 GRAMMY Awards between them (six for him and four for her), has launched RUMBLESTRIP RECORDS. CASH and LEVENTHAL have partnered with NASHVILLE-based THIRTY TIGERS for distribution.

The label will be home to special projects, archives and reissues, including the first vinyl pressing of CASH's LEVENTHAL-produced 1993 album, "THE WHEEL," remastered as an expanded edition to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Plans call for RUMBLESTRIP to also release a series that revisits CASH's recently-acquired catalog of master recordings from 1978-1993. In early 2024, the label will release LEVENTHAL's first solo album, and CASH and LEVENTHAL plan to eventually sign "new or unknown and undervalued artists" to the label, according to PR materials.

Said THIRTY TIGERS fonder DAVID MACIAS, "I have listened to ROSANNE CASH's music ever since SEVEN YEAR ACHE came out [in 1981], and I was working in record stores, She has continued to grow and push the boundaries of her creative powers. I respect her immensely. She is a vital artist, and I am so thrilled that she has agreed to team up with THIRTY TIGERS.”

Added CASH, “JOHN and I are excited about starting our own label, and we are tremendously grateful to be partnered with THIRTY TIGERS, who know how to get it done!”

CASH's long-standing, exclusive partnership with BLUE NOTE RECORDS remains intact for her upcoming solo releases.

