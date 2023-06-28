Lowered Expectations

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has lowered its 2023 U.S. Local Advertising Forecast estimate from $165.7 billion to $161.7 billion, citing a "mixed start in the economy this year and the tempered growth in digital advertising." Traditional media, including radio broadcasting, is expected to earn $84 billion, while digital revenue is projected at $78 billion, reduced from the previous estimate of $81 billion. Radio digital revenue is projected to see a 4.1% increase for the year.

“After META, ALPHABET and others lowered expectations for 2023, we examined local digital advertising spending revenues over the first six months of the year and determined a reduction was necessary,” said VP/Forecasting and Analysis NICOLE OVADIA. “After years of double-digit growth, we are seeing some headwinds that will have a significant impact on digital local advertising. For traditional media, while we’ve made changes to certain media and categories throughout our forecast, the total ad forecast for this segment remains consistent with our original expectations.”

BIA sees growth in the Auto category and has raised its expectations for New Car Dealers, Automotive Repair Services, Savings/Credit Institutions and Other Loan Services, Plumbers and HVAC, and Realtors. Estimates were lowered for Online Gambling, Office Supplies and Stationery Stores, Auto & Direct Property Insurance, Health & Personal Care Stores.

