Coming Tomorrow

ALPHA MEDIA is breaking up the News-Talk simulcast of KNZR-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA, with the FM continuing the format and the AM flipping to Spanish News-Talk with the conservative lineup of AMERICANO MEDIA as "KNZR VERDAD 1560." The change will take place TOMORROW (6/29).

“We’re proud (to) introduce Spanish radio to our BAKERSFIELD portfolio for the first time ever and empower the voice of so many of our neighbors in this community,” said Market Mgr. JEREMY PRICE. “With the launch of this station, we aim to not only serve our listeners but give them a reliable home for the news they seek and the information they rely on every day.”

“This collaboration with ALPHA MEDIA is a natural fit for AMERICANO,” said AMERICANO MEDIA CEO IVAN GARCIA-HIDALGO. “We take pride in delivering the finest Hispanic news-talk programming in Spanish, and we are happy to bring that programming to the large Hispanic audience in BAKERSFIELD. We are committed and eager to expand into new markets and reach a wider audience through more syndication deals like this one and we look forward to a strong partnership with ALPHA.”

