AUDACY has inked national radio personality JULIA LEPIDI to a multiyear contract extension. "THE JULIA SHOW" airs on 12 AUDACY stations nationwide, including Top 40 WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO, Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT, and Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with JULIA LEPIDI," said SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS. “JULIA’s growth from promotions to a national on-air host embodies the radio industry. Her energy and ability to connect with fans and artists have made her an invaluable asset for the AUDACY brand, and we look forward to her entertaining and connecting with her listeners across the country for the foreseeable future.”

“I started at AUDACY as a 20-year-old promo kid,” said LEPIDI. “I've always been so incredibly grateful for their belief in me, and I am so happy to continue growing ‘THE JULIA SHOW’ brand in multiple formats surrounded by a great team. Thank you to DAVID FIELD, SUSAN LARKIN, DAVE RICHARDS, JEFF SOTTOLANO, BRIAN KELLY and CHRISTINE MALOVETZ for their continued support. And, of course, my agent PAUL ANDERSON and WORKHOUSE MEDIA for making this possible.”

