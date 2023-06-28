Neidermann

STONY BROOK UNIVERSITY sportscaster SAM NEIDERMANN has been named play-by-play voice of NORTH DAKOTA STATE football and men's basketball and Sports Dir. for RADIO FM MEDIA and Dir./Operations for Sports KQWB-A-K224FD (BISON 1660-92.7)/FARGO. NEIDERMANN, who will join the BISON on JULY 24th, replaces ROB HIPP, who called BISON games for the last year after JEFF CULHANE left to join FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY's broadcast team.

"As the Voice of the BISON, SAM will play an important role in bringing the excitement of our football and basketball games to our fans across the country," said NDSU Director of Athletics MATT LARSEN. "We look forward to SAM joining our team to help convey the NDSU Athletics story and the rich tradition of success to our passionate BISON nation."

"We are thrilled to have SAM join the RADIO FM MEDIA team as the new voice of the BISON and to serve in key roles directing our sports programming and our partnership with NDSU Athletics," said RADIO FM MEDIA COO NANCY ODNEY. "SAM is a talented play-by-play announcer and rising star in sports media, and we look forward to having him share his passion and energy with our listeners."

"I am honored to join the winning tradition at NORTH DAKOTA STATE and feel so blessed to be a part of the NDSU family. Thank you to TOM BOMAN and JOSH HARTMAN of (rightsholder) LEARFIELD, MATT LARSEN and NDSU Athletics, and NANCY ODNEY of RADIO FM MEDIA for this special opportunity. I cannot wait to get to FARGO and meet BISON Nation. Go BISON!"

« see more Net News