Madonna (Photo: Featureflash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

MADONNA was hospitalized with what her manager and producer described as a “serious bacterial infection,” which led to several days in the ICU.

GUY OSEARY posted on INSTAGRAM, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

MADONNA’s “Celebration” Tour was scheduled to begin JULY 15th in VANCOUVER, BC, but the tour will now be postponed.

MADONNA’s last health-related problem was in 2020 when she had hip replacement surgery, which forced her to cancel several shows during her MADAME X tour.

