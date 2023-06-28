Bob Shannon (Photo: WCBS-FM)

Longtime WCBS-FM/NEW YORK on-air personality DON BOMBARD, known as BOB SHANNON, passed away at the age of 75. He was also the author of the book "Behind The Hits: Inside Stories Of Classic Pop And Rock & Roll."

He is survived by his wife, CONNIE T. EMPRESS, a son, SCOTT and a daughter, AVERY.

BOMBARD was first introduced on radio by future sportscaster MARV ALBERG, then working at WOLF/SYRACUSE, in MAY 1962 as the winner of a guest DJ contest while still a junior high school student.

At age 15, BOMBARD experimented with broadcasting from his home, using a radio that had the wiring reversed to become a transmitter. The radio's antenna was hooked to a radiator, utilizing the water pipes to get the signal out to his neighborhood. In high school he helped produce "Big 50 Hits Of The Week Survey," which was printed and distributed in SYRACUSE to local record stores.

He joined the staff of SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY station WAER-FM as a freshman in 1965.

BOMBARD came to the attention of the local Top 40 stations WNDR and WOLF. He went on to work at both stations from 1967 to 1977, becoming the music director at WOLF, part of the team that returned the station to a Top 40 format and remained as music director and night DJ until the following year, when he was hired back full-time at WNDR.

In 1975, he left radio briefly to run "DON BOMBARD DISCO," returning to WOLF the following year to take over as PD.

In 1977, BOMBARD moved to PITTSBURGH to work at station WKTQ (13Q). He began as production director and then moved to afternoon drive. He originated and hosted “The Sunday Night Oldies Party."

In late 1981, BOMBARD moved to NEW YORK, launching a radio syndication company called SIRIUS PRODUCTIONS. He then began as a fill-in announcer at WYNY (now WQHT). Shortly after, he would leave WYNY for WCBS-FM. He used his given name on WYNY, but at CBS-FM his on-air name was changed to BOBBY SHANNON and eventually, BOB SHANNON.

At WCBS-FM, SHANNON programmed music features such as "Rockeology," "Hands Across the Water," "First And Foremost," "lost hits," "songs with the same title but are different," "WEDNESDAY Fourplay/Three For The Road", and others. In 1986 he collected his interviews with music acts into a book, "Behind The Hits: Inside Stories Of Classic Pop And Rock & Roll,"

co-authored with JOHN JAVNA.

SHANNON hosted a number of nationally syndicated radio shows, including "The Oldies Countdown" for MJI BROADCASTING and "Keeping The '70s Alive" and "Behind The Hits" for ON THE RADIO BROADCASTING. He co-hosted, with WCBS-FM's BOBBY JAY, live broadcasts for WESTWOOD ONE from the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME induction ceremonies in NEW YORK.

After leaving WCBS-FM in JUNE, 2005, SHANNON began a weekly show with his wife, CONNIE T. EMPRESS, on WLNG/LONG ISLAND, NY. He also hosted a weekly Internet program, “Behind The Hits," on VIP RADIO in EUROPE. He also broadcast weekly internet radio shows at RADIOMAX MUSIC, and was instrumental in the creation of the "Across The Tracks" format used there.

When WCBS-FM returned to NEW YORK radio with its Adult Hits/Oldies format on JULY 12th, 2007, SHANNON helped re-launch the station. SHANNON stopped performing his mid-day shift at WCBS-FM in late 2011.It was reported that he left the station for health reasons and was eventually replaced by RON PARKER.

ART VUOLO, "Radio's Best Friend" assembled this video tribute to SHANNON.

Bob Shannon Tribute 2023 from Art Vuolo on Vimeo.

