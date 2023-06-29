Shomby

The recently released film “Air,” about how NIKE signed basketball star MICHAEL JORDAN to a shoe deal that changed the sneaker industry, provides inspiration for COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY’s latest column for ALL ACCESS. He says the film is “full of lessons that can be applied to the radio industry right now (or any business, for that matter!). These are lessons that we should be incorporating every day.”

They include messages about being observant and creative, about taking risks, about believing in your product and about perseverance. Find out what more about those five lessons are in his latest column, “Does This Story Have Any Air?,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

