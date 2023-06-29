-
2024 Grammy Awards Set For February 4th
by Perry Michael Simon
June 29, 2023
The 2024 GRAMMY AWARDS will take place on FEBRUARY 4th at CRYPTO.COM ARENA in LOS ANGELES, the RECORDING ACADEMY has announced. The show will air live on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME and will be available on-demand for PARAMOUNT+ ESSENTIAL subscribers the next day.
The GRAMMY key dates include:
OCTOBER 1, 2022-SEPTEMBER 15, 2023: Product Eligibility Period
JULY 17, 2023-AUGUST 31, 2023: Online Entry Period
OCTOBER 11-20, 2023: First Round Voting
NOVEMBER 10, 2023: Nominees Announced
DECEMBER 14, 2023-JANUARY 4, 2024: Final Round Voting
FEBRUARY 4: 66th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS