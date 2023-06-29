Grammy Dates Set

The 2024 GRAMMY AWARDS will take place on FEBRUARY 4th at CRYPTO.COM ARENA in LOS ANGELES, the RECORDING ACADEMY has announced. The show will air live on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME and will be available on-demand for PARAMOUNT+ ESSENTIAL subscribers the next day.

The GRAMMY key dates include:

OCTOBER 1, 2022-SEPTEMBER 15, 2023: Product Eligibility Period

JULY 17, 2023-AUGUST 31, 2023: Online Entry Period

OCTOBER 11-20, 2023: First Round Voting

NOVEMBER 10, 2023: Nominees Announced

DECEMBER 14, 2023-JANUARY 4, 2024: Final Round Voting

FEBRUARY 4: 66th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS

« see more Net News