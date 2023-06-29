Bryant (Photo: Thomas Crabtree)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE has named CHARLENE BRYANT SVP/Business Development and Strategy. She joins the label group after five years at the helm of artist management company RIVETER MANAGEMENT, which she founded in 2018. Her experience spans Country, Hip-Hop and Christian music.

BRYANT was named one of BILLBOARD’s Hip-Hop and R&B Power Players in 2020 and 2021, and was part of CMT and mtheory’s inaugural Equal Access Development Program. In addition, NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL recognized her with its Women in Music City Award in 2018 and 2019.

UMG NASHVILLE CHAIR and CEO CINDY MABE said, “CHARLENE has spent her career in artist development and learning to merge cultures of Christian, R&B, Hip-Hop and Country music. She’s had success at major labels and independents, as well as success as an entrepreneur. As UNIVERSAL NASHVILLE is investing deeper to expand our growth in partnering in innovation with entrepreneurs, the independent label sector as well as our sister labels, CHARLENE is the perfect person to help merge those worlds and cultures to help build the next era of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. I could not be more excited to have CHARLENE BRYANT help build our vision."

