Chick Power In Taos

SHAWN COLVIN, ALLISON RUSSELL, GINA CHAVEZ and more are set to perform at the inaugural SHE RISES MUSIC FESTIVAL at KIT CARSON PARK in TAOS, NM on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd, with a VIP kickoff party on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st featuring KT TUNSTALL.

Festival organizer, singer/songwriter ANDREA MAGEE said, “SHE RISES is about a movement and a mission – uplifting and empowering women through music. We want to create a vibrant musical offering from women of all parts of the world, tapping into their culture and roots through their own musical expression and life. We as women have a gift for sisterhood and I think it’s our time to step forward. SHE RISES is going to be special – it’s going to be healing. I have always had a fire in the pit of my belly to champion women and have them take their rightful place in our industry and in our world.”

HIGH DESERT ENTERTAINMENT Co-organizer SARAH HEARNE added, “As a music festival producer, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring forth a concert that not only showcases incredible female musicians, but also serves as a powerful platform to lift women up.”

A portion of ticket sales will go toward MUSIC HELPS, a nonprofit designed to support women in the music industry. Go here to purchase tickets.

« see more Net News