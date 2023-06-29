Dickson

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WXKC (CLASSY 100)/ERIE, PA, has added BRITTANY DICKSON to mornings as co-host of BRENDA & BRITTANY. She joins current Morning Host, BRENDA SAVELLI, on MONDAY, JULY 10th. They can be heard weekdays from 6a to 10a.

DICKSON returns to CUMULUS MEDIA after previous on-air stints at CUMULUS-OKLAHOMA CITY and CUMULUS-PENSACOLA from 2015-2019. Since early 2020, DICKSON has lived in the NEW YORK CITY area working as a remote on-air host in several markets, as well as a freelance writer and social media marketer.

CUMULUS ERIE VP/Market Mgr. JIM RILEY said, “CLASSY 100 mornings has been an ERIE town meeting place for years. We made the decision a year and a half ago to bring back an on-air partner for BRENDA. We’ve been pretty picky, but it’s been worth it. We’re confident that, in the tradition of CLASSY 100 morning shows, the BRENDA & BRITTANY show will be a lot of fun and a place that listeners can count on to stay in touch with what’s going on in our hometown."

CLASSY 100 PD JUSTIN BRYANT said, “CLASSY 100 plays such an important role in our CUMULUS/ERIE group of stations and within the community. Our search for a new morning show co-host was a long process to ensure we were able to find the right fit, and BRITTANY’s personality, enthusiasm, and work ethic made her the clear choice. In pairing BRITTANY with existing host BRENDA SAVELLI, CLASSY 100 will have a very unique morning show within the ERIE market that will inform, entertain, and be a daily part of our audience’s routine.

DICKSON added, “It is a dream come true to get the chance to do the BRENDA & BRITTANY morning show on CLASSY and live in the beautiful LAKE ERIE area! I’m excited to start this new adventure and would like to thank CUMULUS MEDIA for this amazing opportunity."

