Keys

The new tour by singer/songwriter ALICIA KEYS began in FT. LAUDERDALE, and will continue in 22 NORTH AMERICAN cities through AUGUST. The tour features KEYS in a 360-degree “in the round” production stage while on tour.

She's also leveraging SHAZAM’s global platform to offer fans what she calls "The AK Fam" exclusive world tour content. It's the first time an artist will team up with SHAZAM to deliver content for an entire worldwide tour.

Fam’s attending her concerts will be able to scan a QR code redirecting them to curated exclusives available on SHAZAM. It will include never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, wallpapers, and more.

The "KEYS To The Summer" tour includes dates in ATLANTA, BROOKLYN, TORONTO, CHICAGO, DENVER, and LOS ANGELES. For concert and ticket information, click here.

