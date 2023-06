Kiss Summer Splash Set

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 93.7)/ALBUQUERQUE has taken the cover off of KISS SUMMER SPLASH 2023. This year's event on AUGUST 4 features SAWEETIE, LIL JON, FAT JOE, JA RULE, ASHANTI and P-LO.





