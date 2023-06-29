Evans (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Country artist SARA EVANS has signed with the four-year-old NASHVILLE-based indie label MELODY PLACE, bringing to the partnership her own imprint, BORN TO FLY RECORDS, which she launched in 2017 (NET NEWS 4/25/17). The MELODY PLACE ROSTER also includes JACKIE EVANCHO, MANDY BARNETT and others.

EVANS launched her career on RCA NASHVILLE in 1997, where she scored five #1 hits, “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger." Her BORN TO FLY RECORDS was previously distributed by SONY RED, and later, ADA WORLDWIDE.

According to MUSIC ROW, "EVANS plans to return to the studio in OCTOBER to begin working on new music for 2024, her first album of original material in seven years."

MELODY PLACE Pres./GM SANBORN MCGRAW told MUSIC ROW, "Throughout her career, SARA EVANS has consistently proven why she is one of the most talented and respected entertainers in this business. Her gift of writing and selecting the best material has given us unexpected hits and beloved country music anthems. SARA and her team share the MELODY PLACE goal of finding outside of the box ways to grow an artist’s global reach. To make this signing and to join forces with SARA and BORN TO FLY RECORDS is an incredible opportunity we couldn’t be more excited about.”

EVANS also told MUSIC ROW, "As an artist I’m always looking for ways to bring my music to as many fans as possible. When the MELODY PLACE team approached me about working together and expanding all the things I’d already been doing with my own label, BORN TO FLY RECORDS, it became clear that they share the same passion and excitement about trying new and innovative things to connect fans with music. I’m so excited to partner with them and get in the studio later this year to record my next studio album of new material.”

