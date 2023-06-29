Stein (Photo: ESPN)

NBA reporter and former ESPN personality MARC STEIN will host a weekend show for iHEARTMEDIA Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS. “SATURDAY SPORTSWORLD WITH MARC STEIN” debuts this SATURDAY (JULY 1st) noon-1p (CT).

"I am SO excited to be back in a radio studio that I can hardly find the words," said STEIN. "Absolutely cannot wait to talk MAVERICKS and all things NBA and venture into some other areas of world sport that I love to discuss -- all with my friends on 97.1 THE FREAK. And it's doubly meaningful that it's PANINI, whose soccer stickers have been part of my life since I was a kid, that has partnered with us to make this show possible."

“We are thrilled to feature MARC STEIN every SATURDAY on 97.1 THE FREAK, the official radio home to all DALLAS MAVERICKS games!,” said PD DOMINIC ZACCAGNIN. “MARC’s basketball knowledge and insight is must-hear for NBA fans all around the globe. And listeners of THE FREAK and SATURDAY SPORTSWORLD WITH MARC STEIN will get to hear his passion for other sports as well!”

