ALL ACCESS sends condolences to HEATHER CONLEY of NASHVILLE-based MONARCH PUBLICITY on this loss of her father. ROBERT EUGENE BURLEY, JR. of SAN BENITO, TX died on TUESDAY (6/27) after a long illness. He was 72.

The family will hold a private ceremony in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY.

Send condolences to CONLEY here.

