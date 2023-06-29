Ballerini

A mishap involving BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI has become the latest in a string of incidents involving entertainers getting hit on stage by objects thrown from the audience. At her performance last night (6/28) in BOISE, ID, the 29-year-old singer paused the show when someone threw a bracelet at her, striking her in the face.

BALLERINI shared this message on her INSTAGRAM Story: "Hi. I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me more than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That’s all I ever want is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. I love you and appreciate all of the concern. Let's make the last two shows of the HEARTFIRST tour the best yet."

This follows other very recent incidents involving objects thrown onstage, including Pop singer BEBE REXHA being hospitalized after an audience member threw a phone, hitting her in the face (NET NEWS 6/20/23). A male fan was arrested and charged with assault in that case, Someone also tossed what was reported to be their late mother's ashes on the stage at a P!NK concert (NET NEWS 6/28/23), and AVA MAX was slapped by a male fan during a recent show in LOS ANGELES, later telling fans the assault "scratched the inside of my eye."

A TWITTER account dedicated to BALLERINI, @KELSEACENTRAL, urged fans not to throw objects in the future, saying, "Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show KELSEA love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can't hand it to her, there are so many other options. LORD, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don't put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue."

