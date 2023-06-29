On Air Opening

BIG RADIO Country WJVL/JANESVILLE, WI, has an opening for a part-time swing talent. The position will be primarily live on SATURDAYS, with potential voice tracking for cluster mates in the Rock, Classic Country, and '90s Variety formats. Sports production is also possible. Knowledge of AUDIO VAULT, ENCO, PLAYOUTONE, or other broadcast automation is a plus. Previous experience is preferred, but the company will train the right person.

Send aircheck and resume to WJVL PD JUSTIN BROWN at justin@bigradio.com

« see more Net News