Irving Azoff

IRVING AZOFF's GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, the performing rights organization representing the works of noted songwriters and composers, has reached an agreement to settle its lawsuit with SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS and BLACK CROW MEDIA GROUP broadcast companies alleging infringement of copyrighted songs in their repertoire.

The agreement includes a long-term GMR license entered into between the parties, as well as settlement of all disputes between the parties.





« see more Net News