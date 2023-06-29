Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

A local HOUSTON court failed to indict TRAVIS SCOTT or the organizers of the 2021 ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL for the tragedy that took 10 lives and injured numerous others, it was announced by District Attorney KIM OGG today.

A grand jury also decided not to indict additional people connected to the festival who were part of the police investigation, including chief of security JOHN JUNNELL and festival director BRETT SILBERSTEIN.

“In this instance, the grand jury of the 228th DISTRICT COURT OF HARRIS COUNTY found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible,” OGG said.

The victims died of “compression asphyxia,” according to the HARRIS COUNTY INSTITUTE of FORENSIC SCIENCES. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against SCOTT and LIVE NATION. The defendants have denied the allegations that negligence in the planning and promotion of the festival contributed to the deaths.

“While waiting patiently for the District Attorney’s decision to not file charges, TRAVIS SCOTT has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite stopping the show three separate times and being unaware of the events as they were unfolding,” SCOTT's spokesperson TED ANASTASIOU told CNN. “Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important - stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like ASTROWORLD from ever occurring again.”

