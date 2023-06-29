Bruce Solar (Photo: Chyna Photography)

PALADIN ARTISTS has announced that veteran agent BRUCE SOLAR has joined the company, based in LOS ANGELES. He brings his roster of clients with him, including BLONDIE, CAKE,PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE ZOMBIES, RADICAL FACE, EELS, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, THE MONKEES as well as JEFF BRIDGES and BRIAN WILSON< that he already shares with PALADIN. Other artists will be announced in coming days.

SOLAR was previously partner and co-head of Worldwide Music at APA and has worked with PALADIN co-founders STEVE MARTIN and ANDY SOMERS at both APA and THE AGENCY GROUP, where he was Vice President.

Commented MARTIN, “Working with BRUCE is always a pleasure. His integrity and instincts are already well-established. As a bonus, we can get poker tips and his extensive reviews of everything streaming."

Added SOMERS, “It’s great to be reunited with BRUCE. We’ve accomplished a lot in our many previous years working together and I have every confidence that his joining PALADIN will create amazing new opportunities for our company."

Said SOLAR, “I couldn’t be happier to be joining my friends and former colleagues at PALADIN. I’ve known and worked with STEVE and ANDY for over two decades and I’m excited to help them continue to expand their roster and execute the vision of their already growing company.”

SOLAR began his career in the music industry at the HARRY CHICKLES AGENCY in BOSTON, where his clients included JOHN LEE HOOKER and WILLIE DIXON. From there, he went to DELEON ARTISTs, working with ETTA JAMES and GIL SCOTT HERON. In the mid-'90s, he started ABSOLUTE ARTISTS, where he oversaw operations for the very successful boutique agency representing artists including SUBLIME, RICKIE LEE JONES and GEORGE CLINTON. In 2001, SOLAR joined THE AGENCY GROUP, where he spent the next 14 years representing a diverse group of clients.

