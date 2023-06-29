Boone On The 93.3 Summer Stage

This past MONDAY, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO bowed its new SUMMER STAGE series of concerts, debuting with WARNER RECORDS’ BENSON BOONE.

CHANNEL 93.3 PD JOE “HITMAN” HAZE told ALL ACCESS, “BENSON was absolutely terrific. We had a large turnout and everyone loved what was happening.

“We are going to have MENUDO play for us on the SUMMER STAGE in AUGUST, and will have more acts to announce soon.”

