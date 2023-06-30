New Agreement/Access

Visual communication platform, CANVA, has announced partnerships with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, including WARNER RECORDED MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, and with independent digital music licensing company, MERLIN. The partnerships give paid and education CANVA customers access to use WMG artist music clips in their designs.

CANVA will be the first visual communication platform to add commercially released music clips at the point of creation, for content that can be shared across multiple platforms. CANVA customers can access clips beginning this fall.

CANVA Head Of Content, Discovery & Print SILVIA OVIEDO commented, "Music is such a fundamental expression of creativity, and offers an inspirational starting point for many. We are thrilled to welcome WARNER MUSIC GROUP and MERLIN to the CANVA content ecosystem, and can’t wait to see what millions of music fans, content creators, educators and beyond design using content from their favorite artists."

